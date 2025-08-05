Entertainment
Austin City Limits Unveils 2025 Festival Performance Schedule
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival has released its daily performance schedules for the 2025 event, taking place over two weekends: Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 at Zilker Park.
This year’s festival features a star-studded lineup, with Luke Combs headlining both Fridays at 8:30 p.m. The Strokes will take the stage on both Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m. Hozier will headline on both Friday nights at 8:15 p.m., while John Summit will close out the festival’s performances on Sundays at 8:15 p.m.
Notable acts include Sabrina Carpenter, who performs on Saturday during Weekend One at 8:35 p.m. and Doja Cat on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Weekend Two will showcase artists such as The Bends, Zeds Dead, and Gregory Alan Isakov.
Other performers across the seven stages include Empire of the Sun, Cage the Elephant, T-Pain, Feid, MK.Gee, Polo & Pan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wet Leg. ACL will also feature Silent Disco performances from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.
Festival organizers have shared that daily performances will run from noon to 10 p.m., featuring a mix of 15-minute sets and hour-long slots for headliners.
Fans can still purchase three-day passes, with layaway plans available that require a 50% down payment. Limited single-day and three-day tickets remain on sale, with general admission tickets starting at $360.
This year’s festival promises an exciting mix of genres, bringing together pop, rock, and hip-hop. Expect great food, music, and memories, as festival-goers plan their experience.
For more information about the ACL Festival and to buy tickets, visit the official website.
