Austin Ekeler’s Fantasy Outlook Brightens After Commanders Trade

ASHBURN, Va. — Fantasy football managers are eyeing Austin Ekeler as the 2025 NFL season approaches, especially after changes in the Washington Commanders‘ backfield. Following the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers, Ekeler’s role could expand significantly.

Ekeler, a veteran running back, had a challenging year in 2024, spending time on injured reserve due to a concussion. His performance in the playoffs with 34 touches over three games showed glimpses of his potential, even though he struggled with a critical fumble in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite his decline, Ekeler’s ability to catch passes makes him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) formats. Last season, he averaged 2.9 receptions per game, a number that might increase with Robinson’s departure. In 2024, he achieved four rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, making him still relevant for fantasy lineups.

The Commanders’ shift to rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the likely lead running back could benefit Ekeler. Coach Ron Rivera noted that they are looking to increase Ekeler’s opportunities, saying, “We want to maximize the talent we have in the backfield.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, many analysts see Ekeler as a sleeper pick, capable of providing solid value as a flex player. He may not be the primary back, but consistent passing-game involvement will sustain his fantasy stock.

“With a revamped offensive approach, Ekeler’s role as a receiving back might surge,” said fantasy expert Nathan Jahnke. “He could easily surpass expectations if he stays healthy and finds the end zone a few times.”

As the Commanders prepare for the upcoming season, the fantasy football community will be watching closely to see how Ekeler’s role evolves amidst the team’s changes.