Austin Faces Scorching Heat Before Long-Awaited Cooldown

Austin, Texas – The heat isn’t done with Austin just yet. On Monday, as fall officially arrived, temperatures were projected to reach close to 100 degrees. A ridge of high pressure is holding strong, keeping Central Texas in a summer-like grip.

Tuesday’s forecast could see the thermometer peak near 99 degrees. However, humidity levels may push the feeling to a sweltering 102 to 105 degrees across the region. The National Weather Service has highlighted concerns about heat hazards, especially for areas east of Austin, where precautionary measures are advised.

This would mark the 22nd day of triple-digit temperatures for the year if the predictions hold true. Fortunately, relief is approaching with the arrival of a midweek cold front.

The cold front is expected to move into Central Texas by Wednesday morning, potentially bringing showers and thunderstorms. Meteorologists predict early rain starting near Waco before traveling southward into Austin throughout the afternoon and evening.

With moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico, moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for severe weather in Central Texas, where brief thunderstorms could develop. Furthermore, parts of Central Texas, particularly east of Interstate 35, face a risk of flash flooding.

Reports indicate that the best chance for rain will occur from noon Wednesday through early Thursday morning, with potential rainfall totals ranging from half an inch to 2 inches. Forecast models suggest that some leftover rain may linger on Thursday, though chances will drop to about 20% across Austin.

As the cold front advances to the Rio Grande, a shift to cooler, drier air will likely follow. Post-front temperatures are expected to settle below the seasonal average of 90 degrees during the remaining week. Moving into early October, an active weather pattern may bring additional moisture to the area, with forecasts indicating a 30% to 50% chance of above-average precipitation.

As this weather shift unfolds, the community is urged to remain vigilant and prepared for changing conditions.