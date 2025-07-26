Austin FC Faces D.C. United Amid Crisis Before Key Matchup

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC travels to D.C. United Saturday night, coming off a high after successfully hosting the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star Game. Meanwhile, D.C. is struggling deeply, seeking a way out of a winless streak that stretches over seven matches.

Austin’s recent success revolves around goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who received a roaring welcome during the All-Star Game. “I’m just so grateful and just so thankful to be here in Austin and representing,” Stuver said. His eight clean sheets in league play have been crucial for a team that has struggled offensively, scoring only 17 goals this season. This challenge intensifies with the recent loss of leading scorer Brandon Vazquez to a torn ACL.

On the other side, D.C. United is in turmoil. Following the firing of head coach Troy Lesesne on July 10, the club appointed academy director Kevin Flanagan as interim manager. Reports suggest that Swiss coach Rene Weiler may soon take over. D.C. currently sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and has faced significant challenges on the field, including one of the worst goal differentials in the league.

Despite the issues, Flanagan remains hopeful. “There’s a locker room full of competitors here, and the belief is there,” he said. The bright spot for D.C. is the return of star striker Christian Benteke, who, despite an earlier injury this season, has been able to score and remains their key offensive threat.

As Austin comes into the match with defensive strength but limited scoring, D.C. must find a way to stabilize and produce results. The upcoming game could be pivotal for both teams; for Austin, it’s a chance to solidify their playoff position, while D.C. looks for any sign of life to lift them from their slump. The matchup promises to showcase a contrast between a resilient visitor and a struggling home side.