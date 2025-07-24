Sports
Austin FC’s Guilherme Biro Joins MLS All-Star Roster for 2025 Game
AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro has been added to the MLS All-Star roster for tonight’s MLS All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium. Biro joins goalkeeper Brad Stuver as the representatives for Austin FC in this match against Liga MX All-Stars, showcasing top talent from North America.
Biro joined Austin FC ahead of the 2024 season and has made 53 MLS appearances, starting 47 of them. He has scored five goals from his left back position. This season, he scored the match-winner against LAFC on March 15 and earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday for his performance in a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls on June 14.
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium and will be available for free streaming in English and Spanish on Apple TV.
The All-Star Game features 29 players from 15 clubs, with Austin FC’s Nico Estévez serving as head coach. The players represent 16 different countries, and this year, 19 will be making their All-Star debuts.
This marks the fourth iteration of the MLS versus Liga MX All-Star Game, with MLS holding a 2-1 advantage historically. Liga MX’s All-Star roster includes 23 players from 11 clubs, managed by Club América‘s Andre Jardine.
Before the All-Star Game, the Skills Challenge took place on July 22, where MLS All-Stars showcased their prowess in various drills. Some prominent players, including Lionel Messi, were initially expected to participate but withdrew, opening the door for Biro’s selection. The absence of Messi and teammate Jordi Alba was noteworthy, as players missing without valid reasons face potential suspensions in league matches.
Tickets for the event have been selling well, with general admission starting around $200, and premium seats exceeding $800. Fans can expect a thrilling showdown featuring the best talents from both leagues.
Recent Posts
- Storm and Sky Battle for Playoff Position on July 24
- Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup