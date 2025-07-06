Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Austin Hays reflected on his journey as he entered the visitors’ clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. The outfielder, who was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies last July, began a three-game series against his former team with a renewed sense of purpose. Injuries and illness plagued his time in Philadelphia, limiting him to just 21 starts in 58 games.

Hays was excited about his time with the Phillies, but a hamstring strain followed by a kidney infection sidelined him. Hays shared his thoughts about the missed opportunities, saying, “I was really excited for the opportunity. It just didn’t work out, unfortunately.”

After being non-tendered by the Phillies, Hays found a fresh start with the Cincinnati Reds, signing a one-year, $5 million deal. This season, he has rediscovered his form, batting .281 with seven home runs and an .853 OPS as the Reds’ everyday left fielder.

During a recent game against the Phillies, Hays hit an RBI double that sparked memories of his past in Philadelphia. “The energy of the stadium was exactly what I remember,” Hays recalled. “It’s good to see some of them on the way in.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson cited a lack of confidence in Hays’ ability to bounce back from his injuries as a reason for not bringing him back. However, Hays has demonstrated resilience. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years in me as an everyday player,” he said.

Even as the Phillies are in search of a right-hitting outfielder, it seems unlikely they will pursue Hays again. He has played a vital role in keeping the Reds competitive in the National League Wild Card race, currently standing at 45-42.

As the summer season unfolds, Hays is excited about his new role. “I feel like I made the right decision,” he noted, expressing his commitment to helping the Reds succeed. “When you come to the field every day, it’s a good feeling knowing you made the right decision with where you’re at.”