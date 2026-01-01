Austin Mack Prepares for Potential Quarterback Opportunity in Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Austin Mack, a redshirt junior quarterback for the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide, is set to participate in the Rose Bowl on Thursday against No. 1 Indiana. Mack has spent three seasons preparing for this moment, most recently as Ty Simpson‘s backup. As the transfer portal opens on Friday, he is contemplating his future while focusing on the present.

During a media day on Tuesday, Mack expressed his approach to the upcoming game saying, “For me, it’s taking it one day at a time.” He noted the importance of focusing on the Rose Bowl, stating, “I’m one play away from playing that game. I’ve got to be ready.” Mack, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 235 pounds, has played in three games this season, completing 13 of 16 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Mack reflected on his development, saying “It’s been a really good learning experience,” and expressed gratitude for support from teammates and coaches. He aims to be prepared for any opportunity, stating, “I know I’m ready as a quarterback, so whenever I get the opportunity, I’ll show what I can do.”

As the 2026 season approaches, uncertainty looms over Alabama’s quarterback situation, especially with Simpson expected to consider the NFL draft. Mack commented on his readiness, saying, “I feel like it would be a shame if I were not to prepare like a starter.”

With the game fast approaching, Mack remains focused on supporting his team. “I’ve got to be ready to play on Thursday,” he emphasized. “I know me being the next guy up, I’m one play away from getting in the game.”