Austin Reaves Aims to Retire as Lakers Player Amid Trade Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA — Austin Reaves, guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, affirmed his desire to retire with the team despite ongoing trade rumors surrounding his future. On June 17, Reaves expressed his commitment to the Lakers at a youth basketball camp, stating, ‘I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA.’

After an impressive breakout season in 2024-25, where he averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game, Reaves’s performance has made him a valuable asset. His shooting efficiency, including a 46% field goal percentage and nearly 38% from beyond the arc, has garnered attention, particularly in light of the Lakers’ recent roster adjustments.

Reaves entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has shown consistent improvement each year. Although trade speculation arises due to the Lakers’ need for roster balance, especially after trading Anthony Davis, Reaves remains focused on his game. He highlighted his dedication to hard work amidst the rumors.

‘I love the fans, love the weather, love the golf. And obviously, the Lakers are the best organization in basketball,’ Reaves remarked, emphasizing his connection to the team and its supporters. He also expressed optimism about the team’s future, particularly with the addition of superstar Luka Dončić.

Financial considerations are looming, as Reaves is eligible for a contract extension this summer and has a player option for the 2026-27 season. While the Lakers can offer him a significant extension, reports suggest Reaves may consider waiting to explore free agency and maximize his earning potential.

As Reaves continues to develop his career, his aspirations to stay with the Lakers reflect his loyalty and determination to contribute to the team’s quest for a championship.