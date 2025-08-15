Austin Reaves Names Kobe Bryant the Greatest Player Ever

LOS ANGELES, California — During a recent promotional tour in Asia with his sneaker brand Rigorer, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves reaffirmed his opinion that Kobe Bryant is the greatest player in NBA history.

Reaves, who has become one of the standout players on the Lakers since joining the team, was asked about his choice for the “greatest of all time” (GOAT) during an interview. He quickly named Kobe Bryant, a reflection of his longtime admiration for the Lakers legend.

“I’m a huge Kobe fan,” Reaves said without hesitation when answering the question. Although he currently plays alongside basketball superstar LeBron James, Reaves has made it clear that his heart lies with Bryant.

Growing up in Arkansas, Reaves was heavily influenced by his grandmother, who was a great admirer of Kobe. This influence often inspired him to study Bryant’s career closely and implement lessons from his work ethic into his own game.

While the debate over the GOAT often centers around popular names like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Bryant’s legacy remains a significant part of that conversation. Reaves’ choice underscores how Bryant’s impact transcends generations of basketball players.

Fans speculated whether LeBron would take offense at Reaves’ choice, but sources say James was aware of Reaves’ views and joked about it. Despite the rivalry for GOAT status, mutual respect exists among the players.

Reaves, affectionately nicknamed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’ by childhood friends, continues to showcase his admiration for Bryant every time he dons the Lakers’ iconic purple and gold uniform. As he progresses in his career, he aims to blend the best aspects of Kobe’s mentality and LeBron’s dedication while adding his unique flair.

The Lakers organization and fans celebrate Reaves’ recognition of Bryant, hoping it embodies the spirit of basketball excellence. As he prepares for unrestricted free agency next year, the Lakers and their supporters anticipate his continued presence as a key player.