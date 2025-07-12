Austin Reaves Prepares for Another Shot at Celebrity Golf Championship

LAKE TAHOE, California – Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is gearing up for the American Century Championship, which begins July 11 and runs through July 13. The tournament draws top athletes from various sports and is known for its lively celebrity atmosphere.

Reaves, who is an avid golfer, is returning for his second appearance in the tournament. Last year, he had the third-highest odds of winning, but nerves may have affected his performance, resulting in a 13th place finish. This year, his odds have slipped to +1600, placing him eighth on the list of favorites.

The defending champion, Mardy Fish, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who won the tournament in 2023, are among the frontrunners this year. Fish has won twice, while Curry and other former champions like Tony Romo and Mark Mulder will provide tough competition for Reaves.

“Golf has always been a passion for me, and I’m motivated to improve this time around,” Reaves said. His competitive nature shines through, reminiscent of his determination on the basketball court.

As he prepares, Reaves is also aware of the high level of skills among other participants. “I know I have my work cut out for me,” he added.

The event will take place at the renowned Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, and the first round will be broadcast on NBC. With an expected turnout of 70,000 fans, the atmosphere is set to be electric.

In a playful twist, fellow Lakers superstar LeBron James has also taken up golf recently, which could inspire Reaves further. “I’m just focused on my own game,” Reaves said, “but it’s great to see the team getting involved too.”

With the total purse of the tournament at $750,000, a thrilling weekend of competition lies ahead. As Reaves prepares for the challenge, fans will be watching closely.