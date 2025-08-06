Sports
Austin Theory Removed from WWE Roster Following Injury Announcement
Tulsa, Oklahoma — WWE superstar Austin Theory has been removed from the company’s internal active roster, according to a report from PWInsider.com. This change follows his recent on-screen injury storyline and the disbandment of his tag team with Grayson Waller.
The announcement was made after Grayson Waller revealed on the July 21 episode of Monday Night Raw that their team, called A-Town Down Under, was finished due to Theory’s injury. Waller’s comments have raised questions regarding Theory’s status within WWE.
WWE sources confirmed Theory’s removal, stating it is a procedural step for performers sidelined for an extended duration. While this does not mean Theory has been released from his contract, he is currently not available for booking on television.
The specific details surrounding Theory’s injury have not been disclosed. It is also unclear how long he will be out of action. Fightful Select noted that Theory is now listed alongside other injured talents, including Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov, which usually indicates a significant absence.
The last time Theory appeared in the ring was during a match on July 14 on WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. Following this, Waller has focused on his singles career, appearing in several backstage segments to recruit new partners, effectively ending his time with Theory.
The recent developments come as WWE fans have expressed frustration over the abrupt end to the A-Town Down Under saga, especially after significant build-up leading to their split. With Waller now moving forward independently, the wrestling community awaits further updates on Theory’s recovery and future in WWE.
Recent Posts
- Austin Theory Removed from WWE Roster Following Injury Announcement
- Google Invests $1 Billion in AI Education Initiative Across U.S. Colleges
- DoorDash’s Ambitious Plans Extend Beyond Restaurant Delivery
- Cubs Pitcher Kittredge Strikes Out Three in Immaculate Inning
- Cornelius Town Board Approves Cashmere Development Amid Controversy
- AppLovin Shares Surge Following Strong Tech Earnings
- Alix Earle Hints at Feud with Alex Cooper on TikTok
- Instagram Introduces New Features to Enhance Friend Connections
- RB Salzburg Draws with Club Brugge in Champions League Qualifier
- Marlins Sweep Yankees for First Time in History
- Grounded 2 Early Access Roadmap Unveiled by Obsidian Entertainment
- High-Risk Medical Evacuation Mission in Antarctica Successfully Completed
- EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Presents New Manager Career Features
- Chicago Stars Set to Face Gotham in NWSL Match
- Manchester United Pursues Brighton Midfielder Carlos Baleba Amid Transfer Activity
- Orioles’ Zach Eflin Faces Indefinite Injury Recovery Timeline
- IDF Cancels Troop Extensions Amid Gaza Conflict
- Thomas Müller Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC: A Major MLS Acquisition
- Lake Mary Little League Teams Advance in World Series Amid Challenges
- TCU QB Josh Hoover Denies Furry Convention Rumors