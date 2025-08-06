Austin Theory Removed from WWE Roster Following Injury Announcement

Tulsa, Oklahoma — WWE superstar Austin Theory has been removed from the company’s internal active roster, according to a report from PWInsider.com. This change follows his recent on-screen injury storyline and the disbandment of his tag team with Grayson Waller.

The announcement was made after Grayson Waller revealed on the July 21 episode of Monday Night Raw that their team, called A-Town Down Under, was finished due to Theory’s injury. Waller’s comments have raised questions regarding Theory’s status within WWE.

WWE sources confirmed Theory’s removal, stating it is a procedural step for performers sidelined for an extended duration. While this does not mean Theory has been released from his contract, he is currently not available for booking on television.

The specific details surrounding Theory’s injury have not been disclosed. It is also unclear how long he will be out of action. Fightful Select noted that Theory is now listed alongside other injured talents, including Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov, which usually indicates a significant absence.

The last time Theory appeared in the ring was during a match on July 14 on WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. Following this, Waller has focused on his singles career, appearing in several backstage segments to recruit new partners, effectively ending his time with Theory.

The recent developments come as WWE fans have expressed frustration over the abrupt end to the A-Town Down Under saga, especially after significant build-up leading to their split. With Waller now moving forward independently, the wrestling community awaits further updates on Theory’s recovery and future in WWE.