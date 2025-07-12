Australia Drops Lyon for Series Finale Against West Indies

ST GEORGE’S, GRENADA — Australia has made a significant change ahead of the third Test against the West Indies. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been dropped in favor of an all-pace attack for the day/night match, captain Pat Cummins announced on July 12, 2025.

Having opted for Scott Boland to replace Lyon, Australia aims for a clean sweep of the three-match series, which they currently lead 2-0. This decision comes as a strategic move due to pitch conditions, as Cummins explained, “Pink ball, so it’s a little bit different to a normal Test.”

Lyon’s omission is notable; he hasn’t been dropped for performance reasons since the 2023 Ashes series. The 37-year-old spinner has an impressive record in pink-ball Tests, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 25.62. He is just two wickets away from surpassing Glenn McGrath‘s tally of 563 Test wickets, making his exclusion even more surprising.

The Australian side, currently undefeated in the series, will rely on their pace battery, including Mitchell Starc, celebrating his 100th Test match and chasing his 400th career wicket. Starc has been a critical figure for the team, recently taking part in a successful bowling performance that helped clinch the second Test by 133 runs.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have also made changes, dropping former captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Mikyle Louis will take his place as they attempt to bounce back after their loss in Grenada. The pressure is mounting, with captain Roston Chase admitting to the difficulties faced during their previous innings, stating, “We never really got those partnerships going with the new ball.”

The teams are set to clash in the final Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, with the match starting on Saturday, July 15, 2025. Both teams are eager to assert their dominance in what is expected to be a competitive finale.