Australia and England Clash in Historic Pink-Ball Test at the Gabba

Brisbane, Australia — Australia and England are set to face off in the second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series on Thursday at the Gabba, marking just the 25th pink-ball Test in cricket’s 148-year history. The use of a pink ball, specially designed for night play, is expected to significantly alter the dynamics of the match.

Pink balls were introduced to improve visibility under floodlights, allowing fans to still enjoy multi-day cricket in the evening. This Test begins at 2 p.m. local time, enabling fans to attend after work, while also maximizing viewership for domestic television.

However, the transition to a pink ball comes with unique challenges. Players have expressed diverse opinions about its performance, with many finding it more unpredictable than traditional red balls. England’s batter Joe Root, the second-highest run scorer in Test history, voiced his skepticism, stating, “I don’t think you need it in an Ashes series — absolutely not.”

Former England bowler Stuart Broad echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the difficulties in facing the pink ball during the ‘Twilight Zone’ when visibility changes as night falls. “It’s a bit of a lottery,” he explained, referring to the unpredictability of the pink ball’s behavior.

The pink ball differs significantly from its red and white counterparts, both in its manufacturing process and how it behaves during play. All three balls have distinct properties: while the red ball is built to retain shine and swing longer, the pink version has a coating that can make it feel less predictable.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins will not play in this Test due to injury, and the team looks to speedster Mitchell Starc, who has excelled in pink-ball matches, taking 81 wickets since their introduction. Australia has a formidable record in day-night Tests, winning 13 out of their 14 matches.

As the Ashes series progresses, this match will be crucial not only for the teams’ standings but also for understanding the evolving dynamics of Test cricket under lights. The outcome will depend on how players adapt to the unique challenges posed by the pink ball.