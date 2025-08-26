Australia Expels Iranian Diplomats Over Antisemitic Attacks

Canberra, Australia — The Australian government announced it is expelling two Iranian diplomats, citing credible intelligence that the Iranian government was involved in antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed reporters, stating that Australia’s main domestic spy agency, ASIO, has gathered enough evidence to conclude that the Iranian government directed these attacks. “The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks,” he said, referring to a restaurant in Sydney and a synagogue in Melbourne.

The announcement came shortly after Australian officials informed Iran‘s ambassador to Australia about the expulsions. In addition, the government has withdrawn its diplomats from Iran to a third country for safety reasons.

The decision follows a rise in antisemitic incidents in Australia after a deadly attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, which prompted Israel to launch an offensive on Gaza. Albanese also indicated plans to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood is planned for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel criticized Albania’s decision, stating, “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews.” His statement reflects the heightened tensions arising from this diplomatic development.

As the situation unfolds, security agencies in Australia are assessing the risk of retaliation against Australians in Iran following these actions. The expulsion of the Iranian ambassador marks a significant shift in Australia’s foreign policy regarding Iran.