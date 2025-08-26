Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Over Antisemitic Attacks

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia is expelling the Iranian ambassador to Canberra after its intelligence agency found Iran was behind antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decision during a press conference today.

Albanese described the attacks as “extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil.” The attacks occurred last year at the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) linked Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the attacks, which involved arson. ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess stated that the agency has intelligence suggesting Iran was likely behind other potential attacks on Jewish targets.

The Iranian ambassador, Ahmad Sadeghi, along with three diplomatic staff members, have been given seven days to leave Australia. This marks the first expulsion of a foreign ambassador by Australia since World War II.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would maintain some diplomatic channels with Tehran while suspending operations at its embassy in Iran for staff safety. She urged Australians in Iran to leave the country if safe and advised against travel there.

Albanese also announced plans to designate Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist organization. He reiterated that Australian citizens want to see an end to violence in the Middle East and do not want such conflicts brought to Australia.

In response to the allegations, Iran has yet to comment, but Burgess explained that the IRGC orchestrated the attacks through a network of intermediaries. ASIO continues to investigate Iran’s involvement in a series of antisemitic incidents in Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke condemned the Iranian actions as an “extraordinary attack” that compromised Australia’s national security. He emphasized that Australia was harmed by these acts.

This development comes as antisemitic incidents have surged in Australia following tensions in the Middle East since October 2023, when Israel began retaliatory actions against Hamas.