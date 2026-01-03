Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney

Sydney, Australia — Day 2 of the United Cup kicks off with an exciting lineup of matches, featuring Team Australia going against Team Norway in the evening session. Before this highly anticipated clash, Team Belgium will take on Team China in the morning session.

Among the early matchups, Elise Mertens from Belgium faces off against China’s Zhu Lin. Mertens, who finished 2025 ranked in the WTA top 20, holds a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over Zhu. ‘I’m excited to get started. I know I need to serve well and play solid tennis,’ Mertens commented.

In the men’s singles, Zizou Bergs will take on Zhizhen Zhang. Bergs has shown promise in recent tournaments, while Zhang is looking to find his form after injury struggles in 2025. ‘This is my chance to start the year strong,’ Bergs stated, predicting a tough match ahead.

The women’s singles also features rising star Maya Joint, just 19 years old, against Norway’s Malene Helgo. Joint, who enjoyed success in 2025, is favored to win after her recent title wins. ‘I feel good and ready to compete,’ Joint declared.

The standout match of the day highlights Alex de Minaur against former world No. 2 Casper Ruud. De Minaur is the favorite, having not lost a match in the last two United Cup editions. ‘Playing at home always gives me an edge. I can’t wait,’ he remarked. Both players are eager to secure an early win for their teams.

As the matches unfold at Ken Rosewall Arena, the excitement builds for the start of the group stage. This year’s United Cup showcases talented players from around the globe, with fans looking forward to thrilling tennis action.