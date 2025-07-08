Australia and Panama Clash Again in Women’s Friendly Match

PERTH, Australia — The Matildas are looking to bounce back after a surprising defeat to Panama in their first friendly match. The two teams face off again at J E Hands Memorial Park on July 8, 2025, aiming for a decisive performance.

In their last encounter on July 5, 2025, Australia suffered a 1-0 loss, with Panama’s Sherline King scoring the only goal of the match. It marked the first defeat under coach Joe Montemurro and ended Australia’s five-match unbeaten streak.

Australia’s head coach Joe Montemurro has revamped his lineup, making several changes in hopes of securing a win. Veteran striker Michelle Heyman will lead the attack, supported by emerging talents like Remy Siemsen and Amy Sayer. Hayley Raso, one of Australia’s stars, looks to capitalize on her speed and skill on the wing.

On the other side, Panama aims to maintain their momentum. They shocked the Australian crowd in the first friendly by capitalizing on defensive lapses from the Matildas. Coach Jorge Dely Valdes retains the core of his squad, highlighting the importance of consistency as they look to build on their recent success.

The match is drawing considerable interest, as both teams seek to finalize their squads ahead of upcoming international competitions, including the AFF Women’s Championship.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. AWST / 8:00 p.m. AEST. Both teams are eager for a solid performance to boost their confidence and refine their strategy as they move towards the next phase of competition.

The public is showing strong support, with fans flocking to the stadium to cheer for their teams. The outcome of this rematch will be crucial for both sides as they prepare for future challenges on the international stage.