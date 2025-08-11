Australia to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Growing Global Support

Sydney, Australia — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September. This decision aligns Australia with recent moves by France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Albanese emphasized that the recognition is contingent upon commitments from the Palestinian Authority (PA), including the demilitarization of Gaza and the exclusion of Hamas from any future governance. He stated, “A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza.”

In light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry reports over 217 deaths due to starvation, Albanese expressed urgency in recognizing the Palestinian state. He discussed this decision after recent conversations with world leaders from the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, and Japan.

In response to Australia’s decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the move, claiming it could be perceived as rewarding terrorism. He stated, “To have European countries and Australia march into that rabbit hole… it is disappointing and shameful.”

The U.S. government has announced it will not support similar recognition, citing concerns that acknowledging Palestinian statehood without a resolution to hostilities would reward Hamas.

The PA hopes that this recognition will bolster support for self-determination among Palestinians, especially as Israeli military actions in Gaza escalate. Albanese articulated the need for a political solution rather than military actions, indicating that Israel’s systematic military campaign has led to widespread devastation and suffering.

Former Australian foreign minister Gareth Evans supported Albanese’s announcement, stating that it is crucial for Australia to align with global voices advocating for Palestinian rights at this time. He believes that this recognition could exert pressure on the Netanyahu government to alter its current destructive course.

With 147 out of 193 UN member states already recognizing Palestine, and following similar announcements from other nations, Australia’s commitment marks a significant shift in its foreign policy amid increased calls for action from domestic and international advocacy groups.

As the announcement nears, political responses within Australia highlight a divide, with some factions calling for stronger actions against the Israeli government’s military strategies.