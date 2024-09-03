Australia Shines with Relay Gold and Multiple Medals at Day Five of Paralympics

Day five of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games concluded with impressive performances from the Australian team, culminating in a remarkable gold medal win in the mixed medley relay.

The standout moment came in the 34 points 4x100m mixed medley relay, where the Australian team, comprising Jesse Aungles, Tim Hodge, Emily Beecroft, and Alexa Leary, achieved a surprise victory against the heavily favored Netherlands. The team recorded a stunning time of 4:27.08, setting a new Paralympic record.

Initially, the team’s performance was set up by heat swimmers Keira Stephens and Callum Simpson, who qualified them for lane five. Leary’s final leg was particularly impressive, as she dramatically closed a seven-second gap by swimming a blistering final 50m, bringing the team to victory.

In an emotional reaction, Aungles expressed pride in the team’s collective effort, stating, “I’m just so proud to swim alongside these guys, these guys are amazing.” Hodge reflected on the honor of being part of the team, emphasizing their dedication and hard work.

Beecroft, overwhelmed by the victory, remarked, “Honestly, I was not expecting to win, it was just unbelievable.” Leary, acknowledging the team’s strength, stated, “We were just a powerhouse. I was watching us and I was like ‘come on come on’ and when I saw the finish, I was determined to bring home the gold.”

In addition to the relay gold, Jake Michel secured a silver medal in the men’s S14 100m breaststroke, finishing with a personal best and Oceania record time of 1:04.27. Michel expressed his mixed feelings about the outcome, having placed behind a strong competitor but satisfied with his performance.

The evening’s events also saw promising debut performances from Chloe Osborn and Holly Warn in the Women’s S7 400m freestyle, both making it to the finals. Osborn finished fourth with a personal best time of 5:17.69, while Warn placed seventh in a time of 5:26.71.

Ahmed Kelly participated in the Men’s S3 50m backstroke, achieving eighth place with a personal best and Oceania record time of 54.96.

Paige Leonhardt narrowly missed a podium finish in the Women’s S14 100m breaststroke, finishing fourth by just 0.09 seconds with a season’s best swim of 1:16.55.