Sports
Australia’s Socceroos Secure Narrow Victory Over New Zealand
BRUCE STADIUM, CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s Socceroos edged out New Zealand in a tense international friendly on Friday night, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to a late goal from debutant Max Balard.
In an encounter that was marked by defensive play and missed opportunities, Balard found the net in the 87th minute, continuing Tony Popovic‘s unbeaten start as head coach of the national team. The Socceroos struggled for rhythm throughout the match, often pinned back and lacking inspiration.
Popovic praised Balard’s effort and highlighted the importance of grit in finding a way to win. “Being able to grind out a result, even when we weren’t at our best, is a skill,” he said after the match.
Younger players like Mohamed Toure provided sparks of creativity, notably assisting Balard’s goal. Toure, only 21, impressed in his first game back after nine months, bringing energy and poise to the team’s attack.
Despite a lackluster first half that ended scoreless, the game shifted when substitutes were introduced midway through the second half. Balard’s placement into the bottom corner following Toure’s setup sealed the win. “It was a perfect way to mark my debut,” said Balard.
A total of 19,115 fans attended the match at Bruce Stadium, where the players demonstrated resilience despite the uninspired display at times. Popovic made five substitutions in the second half, aiming to boost the team’s dynamics against a determined New Zealand side.
The Socceroos will carry this momentum into the second leg of the “Soccer Ashes” series, where they’ll meet again in Auckland, looking to solidify their dominance over the All Whites.
