Australia Struggles Against South Africa’s Spin Attack in ODI Series

MACKAY, Australia — Australia lost their second ODI against South Africa by 98 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday. The Australians fell to a formidable spin attack led by Keshav Maharaj, who earned his first ODI five-wicket haul.

South Africa set a target of 278 runs, with crucial contributions from Matthew Breetzke, who scored 88 runs, and Tristan Stubbs, who added 74. The Proteas looked solid after reaching 179-3 but collapsed to 277 all out, thanks to excellent bowling from Australia.

Australia’s innings began poorly. After a tumultuous start, they found themselves at 60-0 but then stumbled to 89-6 as Maharaj wreaked havoc. He ended with figures of 5 for 9 in just over four overs. Despite Mitchell Marsh’s impressive innings of 88, Australia succumbed to spin pressure.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, South Africa faced early setbacks with Xavier Bartlett capturing two quick wickets. But Breetzke and Stubbs steadied the ship, forming a 116-run partnership, which seemed to set the foundation for a bigger total.

Australia’s bowlers, particularly Bartlett and Nathan Ellis, were crucial in limiting the runs. They managed to contain South Africa’s middle order effectively, though the Proteas eventually posted a competitive score.

As Australia chased down the target, spin became their undoing. They lost wickets in quick succession, leaving Marsh struggling for support from the lower order. The batting collapse reignited concerns over the team’s ability to handle spin as 11 of the 18 wickets fell to slow bowlers.

“We just couldn’t handle the spin well. Keshav was outstanding, and credit to South Africa for their performance,” said Marsh after the match.

Keshav Maharaj, awarded Player of the Match, commented, “It’s special to achieve a five-wicket haul here. We just tried to use the conditions to our advantage.”

The series now shifts to the third ODI, where Australia will look to bounce back and level the series.