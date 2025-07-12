Australia vs. West Indies: 3rd Test Preview Fuels Selection Debate

Kingston, Jamaica — The third Test between Australia and the West Indies is set to begin on Saturday at Sabina Park, and selection decisions are at the forefront as both teams face critical challenges.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted at the possibility of deploying an all-pace attack, stating he wants one more day to evaluate the pitch conditions. In the previous pink-ball Test against India last December, spinner Nathan Lyon bowled only one over, leaving many to speculate if he will be sidelined again.

Meanwhile, West Indies face their own concerns. Team captain Roston Chase has not confirmed whether opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who has struggled significantly this series, will keep his spot in the lineup. The hosts are also contemplating bringing back left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican to help counteract Australia’s formidable middle order.

Practice sessions have allowed players to examine the pink ball, which presents unique challenges. The pink Dukes ball has proven to behave differently under lights, with Australian batters noting significant swing during practice. The hardness of the pink balls lasts longer than the troublesome red Dukes typically used in the series, creating further concerns for batsmen.

Australia’s top-order batting has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the Ashes later this year. Veteran bowler Stuart Broad described the current trio of Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, and Cameron Green as the most “muddled” top order he has witnessed. Khawaja’s recent performances have raised alarms as he averages just 18.93 against pace in his last ten Tests. Young opener Konstas has struggled as well, having scored only 33 runs across four innings this series.

Batting coach Michael Di Venuto has defended the Australian batting team but admitted they have not functioned well together for nearly two years. This ongoing struggle raises questions about the team’s preparedness for the Ashes.

For the West Indies, batting woes are equally troubling. The overall batting average for both teams this series stands at a mere 20.60, with no centuries scored. Coach Daren Sammy has encouraged his players to adapt to the tough conditions, but the pink ball promises to make scoring runs even harder.

While the new floodlights at Sabina Park have passed the necessary tests, players have remarked that they are not as bright as those at other venues. As both teams hunt for runs, the dynamics of this historic Test could hinge on crucial selection decisions, promising an exciting contest.