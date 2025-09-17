Australia Women Triumph Over India in 1st ODI

New Chandigarh, India – Australia Women won the first One Day International against India Women by 8 wickets on September 14, 2025. This day/night match, part of a three-match series, saw Australia successfully chase down a target of 282 runs with 35 balls remaining.

India elected to bat first and posted a total of 281 runs. Despite losing the toss, Australia capitalized on a solid start, with players Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney making significant contributions. Litchfield scored 88 runs off 80 balls, while Mooney added 77 runs from 74 deliveries.

Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain, praised her team’s effort, stating, “Very nice way to start. Credit to the girls. To lose the toss and bowl first in the heat…really proud of that effort.”

During Australia’s chase, the innings was characterized by a notable partnership between Litchfield and Mooney, who developed a steady run rate, ensuring that Australia maintained control over the match. Even with a late hiccup when Ellyse Perry had to retire hurt due to cramp, Annabel Sutherland stepped up, sealing the victory with her unbeaten innings.

After the match, Litchfield expressed her excitement about the victory, saying, “I got a bit of luck early on. Our bowlers bowled really well on a pretty nice wicket to hold the stumps and keep them to 280.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged where the team fell short, stating, “We were 20-30 runs short. Our bowlers were trying to create opportunities but we were not able to capitalize on those opportunities.”

As the series continues, both teams will look to adapt and improve for the remaining matches.