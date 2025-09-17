Sports
Australia Women Triumph Over India in 1st ODI
New Chandigarh, India – Australia Women won the first One Day International against India Women by 8 wickets on September 14, 2025. This day/night match, part of a three-match series, saw Australia successfully chase down a target of 282 runs with 35 balls remaining.
India elected to bat first and posted a total of 281 runs. Despite losing the toss, Australia capitalized on a solid start, with players Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney making significant contributions. Litchfield scored 88 runs off 80 balls, while Mooney added 77 runs from 74 deliveries.
Alyssa Healy, the Australian captain, praised her team’s effort, stating, “Very nice way to start. Credit to the girls. To lose the toss and bowl first in the heat…really proud of that effort.”
During Australia’s chase, the innings was characterized by a notable partnership between Litchfield and Mooney, who developed a steady run rate, ensuring that Australia maintained control over the match. Even with a late hiccup when Ellyse Perry had to retire hurt due to cramp, Annabel Sutherland stepped up, sealing the victory with her unbeaten innings.
After the match, Litchfield expressed her excitement about the victory, saying, “I got a bit of luck early on. Our bowlers bowled really well on a pretty nice wicket to hold the stumps and keep them to 280.”
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged where the team fell short, stating, “We were 20-30 runs short. Our bowlers were trying to create opportunities but we were not able to capitalize on those opportunities.”
As the series continues, both teams will look to adapt and improve for the remaining matches.
Recent Posts
- Undefeated Timberwolves Face Bowmen in Rivalry Showdown
- Tropical Storm Mario Brings Heavy Rain to Southern California
- Kevin Durant Regains Access to Bitcoin Account After Years Locked Out
- Dodgers’ Magic Number Drops Following Padres’ Loss
- Ig Nobel Prize Celebrates Bizarre Research in Boston
- Scorsese to Direct DiCaprio and Lawrence in ‘What Happens at Night’
- Stars Honor John Ritter at Annual Charity Event in Hollywood
- Stephen Curry Defends Ayesha After Killer Mike’s Disparaging Comments
- Phillies Karen Goes Viral After Dispute Over Home Run Ball
- ATP Tour Announces Major Changes for Upcoming Season
- Lorde Kicks Off ‘Ultrasound World Tour’ at Moody Center in Austin
- Madison Keys to Judge on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ This September
- Jenna Elfman Hails ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 2 as Iconic and Fun
- Daniel Day-Lewis Confirms He Never Intended to Retire from Acting
- Exciting Home Run Props for Today’s MLB Matches
- Justin Timberlake Battles Lyme Disease with Support from Jessica Biel
- Bryan Adams Reunites with Beloved Lost Les Paul Guitar
- Italy Advances to Billie Jean King Cup Final After Defeating Ukraine
- Phillies Eyeing Multi-Year Deal for Harrison Bader After Strong Performance
- Iga Świątek Faces Barbora Krejcikova in WTA Seoul Quarterfinals