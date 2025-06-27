Australian Big Man Lachlan Olbrich Selected in 2025 NBA Draft

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Bulls announced today they have selected Lachlan Olbrich with the 55th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Olbrich, a 6-foot-10 forward known for his polished low-post game, previously played for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia.

This year marks a significant milestone for Olbrich, as he earned recognition as the Big West Freshman of the Year during his time at UC Riverside, making him the first player in the school’s history to achieve the honor. His career took him overseas, where he won several accolades including MVP and Grand Final MVP in New Zealand’s top league in 2024.

At just 21 years old, Olbrich has also secured a title in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), showcasing his ability against tough competition. Scouts are particularly impressed with his footwork, decision-making, and ability to finish around the rim, averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this past season.

Though he has demonstrated great skills in summer leagues, experts caution that Olbrich will need to adapt to the physicality and pace of the NBA. He faces challenges with his shooting range and defensive agility.

However, his strong foundation as a smart interior scorer, combined with past international experiences, suggests he might well carve out a valuable role within the Bulls’ roster.

“If Lachlan can develop a more reliable shooting touch and increase his defensive presence, he has a chance to make a significant impact in the league,” said one scout.

Olbrich stands at a pivotal juncture in his career as he looks to translate his international success to the NBA, where expectations are high and the competition even more intense.