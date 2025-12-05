Australian Cricketer Jake Weatherald Takes the Field with Custom Bat

Norwood, Australia – JK Cricket founder Jack Konnis recently experienced a dream moment as his handmade cricket bat was used by Australian Test cricketer Jake Weatherald during the Ashes Test at Optus Stadium in Perth.

“I can’t really believe the last week… it’s pretty crazy,” Konnis said, surrounded by freshly crafted bats in his workshop. The 22-year-old bat maker has established a reputation for precision and passion.

Konnis started his cricket bat business at age 15 in his parents’ shed, slowly building a clientele that includes international stars like Joe Root and Rashid Khan. He described his busy schedule, balancing his work as an occupational therapist and his passion for bat-making.

“Pretty much all day every day I’m working… then I’m here Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, sometimes Sundays,” he said. His journey began with repairing bats for friends, a crucial step for the growth of his brand.

Taking a leap of faith, Konnis rented a small workshop despite uncertainties. “When I took the space, I was still in uni. I was like… alright,” he recalled with a laugh. His dedication is seen in every bat, reflecting his obsession with detail.

Weatherald, who switched from the Strikers to the Hurricanes in the BBL, marked his second innings by scoring 23 runs while showcasing Konnis’ craftsmanship on the world stage. Konnis recalled their partnership, stating, “Jake’s been a very loyal person.”

The experience was surreal for Konnis, who felt emotionally connected as he watched Weatherald achieve his baggy green on the field. “Seeing him get his baggy green, sitting with his wife… it was crazy,” he said.

Konnis emphasized the relationships behind each bat, reflecting on Weatherald’s personal growth. “A lot of the time we’ve spent hasn’t been talking about cricket bats – it’s been seeing someone grow,” he noted.

Weatherald’s path has not been easy, with Konnis highlighting the importance of mental resilience. “He’s incredibly inspiring not just as a cricketer, but in how he’s fought through hardship,” he added.

As his brand grows, Konnis aims to turn JK Cricket into a full-time business while continuing to focus on local craftsmanship. “Right now I’m running on adrenaline. You just want to get as much done as possible,” he said.

Weatherald is set to use his custom bat again in the upcoming second Test against England, where he aims to continue his successful run.