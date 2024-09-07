Australian Equestrians Shine at the Paris Paralympics

The Para-equestrian team event took place at the Chateau de Versailles on Friday, featuring Australian competitors Lisa Martin, Stella Barton, and Bridget Murphy. This event marked a significant occasion for para-equestrian athletes, attracting 48 participants from 16 countries, all showcasing their skills on the outdoor arena at the historical site.

Lisa Martin, a dual-Paralympian competing in Grade V, was the first to represent Australia, riding the young gelding Vilaggio. Despite making a few mistakes during the performance, which affected their overall score of 68.868%, Martin expressed satisfaction with their execution, particularly the half passes and lateral work. She remains optimistic about her upcoming individual freestyle routine.

Stella Barton followed with her horse Lord Lamarque, known as Bug, in Grade I. The pair delivered an impressive performance, scoring 70.375%. The emotional connection between Barton and Bug resonated with the audience, who reacted enthusiastically, cheering quietly to avoid disturbing the horses.

Bridget Murphy rounded out the trio with her Welsh part-bred mare, Penmain Promise, affectionately called Macey. Riding in her first Paralympics, Murphy earned a commendable score of 67.1%. The atmosphere of the event heightened Murphy’s excitement as she showcased her strong bond with her horse.

The United States team emerged victorious, winning gold, followed by the Netherlands in silver and Germany taking home the bronze. The Australian team finished in 12th place overall with a combined score of 206.343%.

In related news, Dianne Barnes, who did not compete on Friday, announced her retirement after the Paris Games. Barnes expressed pride in her performance and commitment to the sport, mentioning her new role as the Athlete Representative on Equestrian Australia’s Para Dressage Committee.

The final day of competition will feature Martin, Barton, and Murphy in the individual freestyle event, a historic first for Australia, with all three athletes qualifying for this segment of the games.