Australian Horror Film ‘Together’ Explores Love and Fear

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new horror film “Together” offers a unique blend of romance and fear, highlighting the complexities of love and commitment. Directed by Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks, the film stars real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, who find their relationship tested in a remote country setting.

As the couple moves to the countryside, they face an unnerving force that disrupts their lives. Shanks, making his directorial debut, draws from his own experiences to craft a narrative that resonates emotionally with audiences. “I’ve been in a relationship for over 16 years,” Shanks said in a recent interview. “It’s about those anxieties and fears of sharing a life with someone.”

Following successful screenings at the Sundance and Sydney Film Festivals, “Together” will be released in theaters globally this month. Shanks emphasized the film’s dual nature, stating, “It’s a horror film, but if you strip away the horror elements, there’s still a romantic drama at its core.”

Franco and Brie’s real-life chemistry enhances their performances, providing authenticity to their characters’ journey. Shanks noted, “They bring a reality and emotional honesty that is crucial to the film.” With limited resources, their established bond allowed for a unique filming experience which included scenes where they would physically remain connected even off-camera.

Shanks also reflected on the challenges and surprises of the creative process, admitting that writing the film forced him to confront personal experiences and emotions, with humor woven into darker themes. “The more I got out of my own way, the better the script got,” he stated.

The film aims to evoke a visceralreaction from audiences, with the director hoping for a communal experience during screenings. “At festivals, people laugh at the right moments and gasp at the right moments,” Shanks said. “It’s about creating a wild, fun ride.”

“Together” is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on July 30th, 2025, before arriving in Australia on July 31st.