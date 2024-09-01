Sports
Australian Tennis Players Thrive at the US Open
Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur are set to compete for a quarter-final spot at the US Open, highlighting Australia’s impressive performance in the tournament.
De Minaur showcased his skills by defeating British veteran Dan Evans with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-0, securing his place in the last-16 for the fifth consecutive Grand Slam.
Meanwhile, Thompson continued his remarkable run, eliminating world No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz in the second round and 30th seed Matteo Arnaldi with a score of 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), marking his second appearance in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
Thompson expressed excitement about the upcoming match against de Minaur, stating, “For sure an Aussie in the quarters. I hope that it is me.” Australia has achieved a milestone with three players reaching the men’s last 16 at the US Open for the first time this century.
Thompson, 30, is anticipated to achieve a new career-high ranking within the top 30. He noted, “I feel like I am getting better as I get older,” reflecting on his recent performance.
On a less favorable note, Chris O’Connell’s journey at the US Open ended after a defeat by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who won the match decisively with a score of 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
O’Connell, despite the loss, earned a career-high prize of $US215,000 ($A315,000) for reaching the last 32 of the tournament.
Australian Alexei Popyrin will face world No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in a much-anticipated match on Sunday night.
