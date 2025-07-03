Australians Shine on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2025

London, UK, 3 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell – Twelve Australians are set to compete on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2025, with Alex de Minaur leading the charge in singles matches.

De Minaur will open play on No.2 Court against French player Arthur Cazaux, as he aims to join fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in the third round. The world No.11 recently defeated Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets and feels rejuvenated after confiding about his struggles with burnout.

“I would love to put myself in that position again, but there’s a lot of matches that need to be played, a lot of players that I need to beat,” De Minaur explained. He acknowledged that he was in a good headspace during his last match, providing him a sense of calm.

Vukic will face a tough match against world No.1 Jannik Sinner, who is looking to extend his strong form on grass. If he wins, Vukic would become the first Australian to defeat a reigning world No.1 at Wimbledon since Peter Doohan accomplished it in 1987.

Rinky Hijikata also seeks to advance, facing No.10 seed Ben Shelton, while Daria Kasatkina will continue her campaign against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the ladies’ singles.

The matches will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport starting at 8pm AEST.

The day’s events also include doubles matches, with eight Australians aiming to maintain their perfect record in doubles. No.15 seeds Matt Ebden and John Peers lead the charge, while Thompson, Matthew Romios, Adam Walton, Ellen Perez, Olivia Gadecki, and Ajla Tomljanovic are also scheduled to compete.

As Australian players take to the courts on this pivotal day, hopes remain high for advancing deep into the tournament.