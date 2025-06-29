2025 Austrian Grand Prix: Complete Race Weekend Schedule Revealed

SPIELBERG, Austria — The 2025 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix weekend kicks off this Friday, June 27, at the Red Bull Ring. This will be the 11th race weekend of the season, and drivers are eager to show their skills after mixed results in recent races.

McLaren’s drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are looking to recover from a challenging outing in Canada where neither finished on the podium. Norris faced a collision that forced him to retire from the race, while Piastri managed a fourth-place finish, adding crucial points to his tally. As the race weekend approaches, the atmosphere is charged, with many Dutch fans expected to support Max Verstappen in his home race.

This season, the Austrian Grand Prix will revert to a traditional race weekend format rather than the recent Sprint format seen in previous years. The first free practice session will begin on Friday at 1:30 p.m. local time, followed by the second session at 5 p.m. The action continues on Saturday, June 28, with Free Practice 3 at 12:30 p.m. and qualifying at 4 p.m. The 71-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, June 29, at 3 p.m.

During the previous race in Canada, George Russell captured his first win of the season, starting from pole position and finishing just ahead of Verstappen. Russell will aim to replicate his success this weekend, striving for another victory at the Red Bull Ring, where he secured his win last season by a notable margin.

Fans in the United States can catch the action live on ESPN2 for the practice sessions and qualifying, while Sunday’s race will be broadcast on ESPN. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage, including highlights after the race.

The race weekend timetable is as follows:**

Free Practice 1: Friday, June 27, 1:30 p.m. (CEST)

Free Practice 2: Friday, June 27, 5:00 p.m. (CEST)

Free Practice 3: Saturday, June 28, 12:30 p.m. (CEST)

Qualifying: Saturday, June 28, 4:00 p.m. (CEST)

Race: Sunday, June 29, 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

As excitement builds for the race, teams are under pressure to perform. With the championship race tightening, every point is critical as McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes vie for the top spot.