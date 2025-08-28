Author Honorée Jeffers Cancels National Book Festival Appearance Amid Concerns

Washington, D.C. — Author Honorée Fanonne Jeffers announced her decision to withdraw from the National Book Festival, scheduled for September 6, 2025, due to her concerns about the current events in Washington, D.C.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Jeffers expressed her disappointment, stating, “I really—REALLY!!!!—wanted to attend to be in conversation again with the incomparable, brilliant Imani Perry.” However, she highlighted her anxiety as a factor in her choice, saying, “as an African American, I’m just afraid to be in that city.”

Jeffers emphasized that her cancellation should not reflect upon those who still plan to attend or the organizers of the National Book Festival. “I wish I had more courage—but my cancellation is in no way a reflection of those who do have the courage to attend or on the wonderful organizers of the NBF!”

Expressing regret for any disappointment her fans may feel, she added, “I’m just a person who suffers from anxiety, and I have to be a better shepherd of my personal health.” Jeffers concluded her post by thanking the festival organizers for their “gracious and kind support” of her work, indicating her hope to participate in future events.