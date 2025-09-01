News
Authorities Confirm No Active Threat Following Minneapolis Catholic School Incident
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Authorities confirmed on Thursday that a shooting incident at a local Catholic school was contained, and there is no longer an active threat to the community.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic School, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Police arrived on the scene quickly and began evacuating students and staff.
“Our primary concern is the safety of the children and staff,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau during a press briefing. “We worked diligently to assess the situation and ensure everyone was safe.”
As officers secured the perimeter, they conducted a thorough search of the building. Thankfully, they reported no casualties or injuries among the students and faculty.
Parents were informed to go to a designated area for reunification with their children. Many expressed relief as they gathered to hear more about the situation.
“I was scared when I first heard the news,” said parent Maria Lopez. “But I’m just thankful that my child is safe and sound.”
Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting and are in the process of gathering witness statements. Local residents have been supportive of the school’s efforts during this traumatic event.
“It’s a close-knit community, and we’re all just trying to support each other,” said neighbor Tom Murphy. “I hope we find out more about what happened soon.”
The police department is expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues. Currently, the school is closed as authorities process the scene.
Recent Posts
- Aggies Overcome Early Setback to Defeat UTSA 42-24 in Season Opener
- Phillies Crush Braves 19-4 in Dominant Victory
- Nestlé Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Relationship
- Strange Homer at Fenway Gives Story 23rd of Season
- Alcaraz Wows Crowd with Behind-the-Back Shot at US Open
- Ben Shelton Retires From US Open Match Due to Shoulder Injury
- Jimmy Connors’ Unforgettable 1991 U.S. Open Match at 39
- Drew Barrymore Teases Hollywood Comeback with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
- Dramatic Twists in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as Finale Approaches
- AJ Styles to Challenge Dominik Mysterio for Intercontinental Title Tonight
- Andreeva and Tomljanovic Exit US Open After Losses
- Harkins BackLot Opens in North Phoenix, Offering Family Fun
- Ostapenko Apologizes for Controversial Remarks to Townsend at US Open
- Rockies Battle Giants Amid Losing Streak and Roster Changes
- Saints unexpectedly release All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray
- Leganés Faces Deportivo in Crucial Segunda División Showdown
- Automated Behavior Alert from News Broadcasting and Onic Group
- Coco Gauff Opens Up About Love Life Ahead of US Open Match
- MLB Emphasizes Shorter Starts as Pitching Strategies Evolve
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Highly Anticipated U.S. Open Clash