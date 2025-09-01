Authorities Confirm No Active Threat Following Minneapolis Catholic School Incident

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Authorities confirmed on Thursday that a shooting incident at a local Catholic school was contained, and there is no longer an active threat to the community.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic School, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Police arrived on the scene quickly and began evacuating students and staff.

“Our primary concern is the safety of the children and staff,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau during a press briefing. “We worked diligently to assess the situation and ensure everyone was safe.”

As officers secured the perimeter, they conducted a thorough search of the building. Thankfully, they reported no casualties or injuries among the students and faculty.

Parents were informed to go to a designated area for reunification with their children. Many expressed relief as they gathered to hear more about the situation.

“I was scared when I first heard the news,” said parent Maria Lopez. “But I’m just thankful that my child is safe and sound.”

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting and are in the process of gathering witness statements. Local residents have been supportive of the school’s efforts during this traumatic event.

“It’s a close-knit community, and we’re all just trying to support each other,” said neighbor Tom Murphy. “I hope we find out more about what happened soon.”

The police department is expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues. Currently, the school is closed as authorities process the scene.