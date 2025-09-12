Authorities Raid Hotel After Death of Brett Gardner’s Son

MANUEL ANTONIO, Costa Rica — Nearly six months after the death of 14-year-old Miller Gardner, authorities raided the hotel where he was found dead. The Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort was searched on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into his death by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prosecutor Kenneth Alvarez announced the search during his first media interview regarding the case. “Let us remember that what was done at that time was the measurement of toxic substances at the site,” he told ESPN. Alvarez indicated that the evidence gathered during this raid could lead to manslaughter charges.

The raid lasted three hours and focused on management, maintenance, and accounting offices within the hotel. Agents from Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department collected both physical and digital evidence.

Initially, Miller Gardner was believed to have died from asphyxiation, but subsequent autopsy results showed that he succumbed to carbon monoxide, which may have originated from a nearby machine room where pool equipment is housed. Miller had reportedly fallen ill while vacationing with family.

“They knew about the operation, and we have remained in communication,” Alvarez said, referring to the Gardner family’s legal team in Costa Rica. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Brett Gardner, a former New York Yankees outfielder and a significant figure in Major League Baseball, announced his youngest son’s death publicly on March 24, stating, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point.” Their family had been enjoying a vacation at the resort when tragedy struck. Onlookers noted the site has remained under scrutiny since the incident.

Authorities have coordinated with an FBI attaché in Costa Rica to assist with the investigation. As it progresses, the focus remains on determining the circumstances surrounding Miller Gardner’s untimely death.