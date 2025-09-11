Authorities Seize Quarter-Ton of Meth in San Jose Drug Bust

San Jose, California – Narcotics deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office seized a quarter-ton of methamphetamine following a search of a home linked to a larger trafficking investigation, officials announced Monday.

On Saturday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Seven Trees Boulevard in San Jose. With support from K-9 deputy Duke, detectives recovered approximately 500 pounds of meth, as noted by the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, authorities found about $4,000 in cash and a loaded firearm on the premises. The primary suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jose Ortiz-Rivera, was arrested alongside 47-year-old Adela Lamas-Quintero. Both are facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking and weapons violations.

The Sheriff’s Office stated, “This significant seizure, believed to be one of the largest in Northern California in recent years, has undoubtedly made a substantial impact on the safety of our community,” via their social media channels.

While serving the search warrant, detectives attempted to pull over a vehicle linked to the investigation. The driver initially stopped but fled, resulting in a vehicle chase that ended with a crash at a nearby intersection. The driver escaped on foot and barricaded himself in another residence.

San Jose police responded promptly, taking measures to locate the driver, but he remains at large.

The two suspects arrested at the San Jose location have been booked into Sonoma County Jail, with bail set at $500,000 for each.