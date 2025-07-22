Authors Discuss New Books at Waterstones and Tóibín Reflects on Eilis Lacey

LONDON, England — This week, YA author Holly Jackson and acclaimed writer Colm Tóibín spoke about their latest literary projects. Jackson appeared at Waterstones to discuss her adult debut, “Not Quite Dead Yet,” while Tóibín reflected on returning to his beloved character Eilis Lacey in “Long Island.”

During her talk, Jackson explained that she sees little difference between writing for young adults and adults. “The character is 27 [years old] instead of 18. Most 27-year-olds have not developed a huge amount from 18, speaking from experience,” she said with a laugh. She believes that readers, particularly YA fans, will find much to relate to in her new protagonist Jet. “She is in that interim period where she wants to do something really big with her life, but she’s failed to launch and is still living at her parents’ house,” Jackson added. “It’s got the ‘me special sauce’ in it.”

In an interview on “Take Four,” host James Crawford spoke with Tóibín about his novel, which is set two decades after the events of the acclaimed book “Brooklyn.” “Long Island” follows Eilis as she returns to her hometown in Ireland for the summer, leaving her husband and two children behind in Brooklyn. “You can’t really write a novel about happiness, it’s very hard. This is a drama,” Tóibín stated. He elaborated on unresolved issues from the past, particularly her relationship with her mother and her connection to Jim Farrell.

On another platform, debut novelist Emily Buchanan shared her experience on “A Pair of Bookends,” discussing her book “Send Flowers.” The story follows eco-influencer Fiona, who blames herself for the death of her boyfriend, Ed. When she receives Ed’s favorite plant, it unexpectedly comes to life. “I felt like I had landed on an idea that I instinctively knew had legs,” Buchanan said. “I never got bored of it. I’ve never grown tired of the characters or lost faith in the message of the book.”