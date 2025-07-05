News
Do Auto Insurance Policies Cover Legal Fees After Accidents?
Los Angeles, California – After a car accident, legal questions often arise, particularly about whether auto insurance will pay for a lawyer. The answer can vary based on your policy, the accident’s cause, and whether you are filing or defending a claim.
Most auto insurance policies typically cover legal defense costs only if you are sued, not if you’re seeking compensation. This means if you are pursuing a claim for your injuries or losses, hiring a lawyer will likely fall on you.
Many car accident lawyers, including those at Arash Law, operate on a contingency fee basis. This means you don’t pay upfront; instead, their fees come from any settlement or court-awarded amount if you win your case.
Under California law, there are circumstances where your insurance might cover legal expenses related to bad faith claims. If your insurer wrongfully denies or delays your payment, the court may require them to pay for legal costs.
Additionally, if you file a claim for uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, your policy might also assist in legal fees if your claim is denied under specific reasons. The at-fault driver’s insurance may cover some of your losses, which could include medical bills and repairs. The other driver’s insurer has a duty to defend them, meaning they hire a lawyer to protect their interest.
It is essential to notify your insurance company about the accident, even if the other driver is at fault. Keeping them informed helps in case the other party’s insurance delays payment or denies your claim.
If your claim is denied, the next steps include reviewing the denial letter and gathering supporting evidence such as medical records or police reports. Legal assistance can aid in challenging the denial and ensuring your rights are protected.
In cases of bad faith claims, proving unfair treatment by your insurer may involve documenting any delays or low offers on your claim. Legal experts can help victims gather necessary evidence to substantiate their claims.
If you find your claim denied by either your insurance or the other driver’s insurance, you have the right to seek legal counsel. An attorney can offer guidance on next steps, which may include filing a lawsuit if the situation warrants.
For more assistance during such difficult times, you can reach out to Arash Law at (888) 488-1391 for a free consultation.
