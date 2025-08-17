News
Automated Access to News Content Prohibited by Broadcasting Groups
London, England — The News Broadcasting and Onic group of companies, which includes talkSPORT Limited, has issued a warning regarding user behavior that appears to be automated. The group strictly prohibits accessing, collecting, or mining content from its services using automated methods.
This policy, as stated in their terms of service, applies to all forms of data collection, whether directly or through intermediaries. The intent is to protect their content from being misused by artificial intelligence (AI) and similar technologies.
Email inquiries about commercial use of their content should be directed to their contact address provided in the terms. The prohibition extends to all aspects of automated access, including data mining for machine learning. The company emphasizes maintaining the integrity of its services against unauthorized use.
Violators of these terms may face legal action, as the group aims to enforce its policies effectively. The strict stance reflects increasing concerns over the use of automated systems in content distribution and collection.
