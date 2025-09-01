London, England – The News Broadcasting and Onic group of companies, which includes talkSPORT Limited, has issued a warning regarding user behavior that appears automated. The company stressed that it does not allow access, collection, or text and data mining of its content through automated methods, either directly or via intermediary services.

This reminder follows concerns about compliance with the company’s terms of service, which clearly prohibit automated actions. News Broadcasting and Onic group specifically mentioned that such activities are not permitted, especially those related to AI, machine learning, or large language models.

If individuals or entities wish to inquire about the commercial use of the content, they are instructed to reach out directly to the organization. The company reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its content and ensuring that access complies with its regulations.

The notice serves as a crucial reminder for users to familiarize themselves with the terms and avoid potential violations while engaging with the group’s media services.