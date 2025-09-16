News
Automated User Behavior Not Allowed by News Broadcasting Group
London, England – The News Broadcasting and Onic group, which includes talkSPORT Limited, has announced that it prohibits automated data collection or text mining of its content. This policy applies to all users and services trying to access their content through automatic means.
The group stated that any usage of their content by automated systems, either directly or through intermediaries, is against their terms of service. This includes access for artificial intelligence, machine learning, or similar technologies.
In a message to users, the company reiterated that it does not allow any automated behavior in order to protect its content. Users were reminded that they can inquire about commercial use of the content through a designated contact.
This announcement highlights ongoing concerns in the digital landscape regarding content ownership and usage rights. To reinforce their stance, the News Broadcasting and Onic group has put measures in place to monitor compliance with this policy.
