London, England – The News Broadcasting and Onic group, which includes talkSPORT Limited, has issued a warning regarding automated user behavior on its platforms. The company stated that such behavior may lead to restricted access to its content.

Officials from the group have indicated that their system has detected potentially automated actions from some users. In response, they emphasized a strict policy against accessing, collecting, or mining any content through automated means, whether directly or via third-party services.

This policy is outlined in the company’s terms of service, which users are encouraged to review. The group is keen to protect its content and ensure that it is used in accordance with its regulations.

For those interested in the commercial use of content from the News Broadcasting and Onic group, contacting the company directly is recommended for further inquiries.

The warning illustrates the ongoing challenges companies face in distinguishing between human and automated interactions on digital platforms.

As content access policies evolve, the group continues to monitor user behavior to ensure compliance with its guidelines.