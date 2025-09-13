Auxerre Aims to Snap Streak Against Monaco in Ligue 1 Showdown

AUXERRE, France — Auxerre will host Monaco on Saturday in a crucial Ligue 1 match, looking to bounce back after a disappointing result prior to the international break. The game kicks off at Stade de l’Abbe Deschamps as both teams vie for vital points early in the season.

Auxerre, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nantes before the break, is determined to maintain their perfect home record this season. In their previous outing at home, they registered a narrow 1-0 win against Lorient, representing their only points so far this campaign.

This match marks a significant opportunity for Auxerre to win their first two home games in a season for the first time since 2012-13. Last season, they achieved seven clean sheets at home, and they could become the first Auxerre team to secure consecutive shutouts in the top flight since 2011.

On the other side, Monaco comes into this game with mixed form. They claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Strasbourg in their last match, but have struggled on the road this season, dropping points in four of their last five away games. Despite this inconsistency, Monaco has a strong record against Auxerre, winning their last six encounters, often scoring three or more goals.

Injuries and suspensions may impact both teams. Auxerre will again be without Nathan Buayi-Kiala, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while a thigh strain will keep another player out. For Monaco, coach Adi Hütter will have to replace a suspended player from their last defeat at Lille.

As the two teams meet, confidence is essential. Auxerre looks to end a streak of two consecutive home losses to Monaco, while the visitors aim to continue their dominance in the fixture.

Kickoff is at 8:05 PM UK time, promising fans an exciting showdown in Ligue 1.