Ava Max Cancels Fall Tour Just Weeks After Announcing It

Los Angeles, CA – Pop singer Ava Max has cancelled her highly anticipated “Don’t Click Play” tour, which was scheduled to begin on September 3 in Los Angeles. The announcement came less than three weeks after she revealed her tour dates in mid-June.

The tour was set to promote her upcoming album titled “Don’t Click Play,” which is set for release on August 22. In addition to Los Angeles, the tour was planned to cover cities across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, including two shows in Canada at Place Bell in Laval, QC, and Casino at Great Canadian Toronto.

Max took to her Instagram Stories to announce the cancellation, citing the need for more time to prepare a show that meets her standards. “Pushing back my tour is [the] most difficult decision I’ve had to make, but when I perform for you, it has to be of a standard that I’m happy with, and it’s just not there yet,” she wrote.

Her message continued, “Being on stage is my favorite thing in the world. In order to put on a show that you all deserve, I need more time. I promise you all it will be worth the wait. I love you all and can’t wait to see you soon. SOON, I PROMISE.”

The cancellation has left many fans disappointed. Comments on social media reflect a mix of frustration and support, with one user expressing disappointment about learning the news through Ticketmaster rather than through Max directly. Others expressed understanding, emphasizing their willingness to wait for a quality performance.

Ava Max, who gained fame with hits like “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” has amassed millions of Spotify streams, showcasing her popularity in the pop music scene. Despite the tour’s cancellation, her fans remain hopeful for future performances.