Avalanche Extend Winning Streak to 10 with 6-0 Win Over Sharks

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continued their impressive run with a 6-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night at Ball Arena, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves for his second consecutive shutout, as the Avalanche recorded their third shutout in a row. “Tonight, we were great. They did a heck of a job limiting chances and burying theirs,” Blackwood said. “It makes me want to go to war for them.”

Colorado, now 17-1-5 on the season, also pushed their point streak to 14 games, with a record of 12-0-2 during this stretch. Coach Jared Bednar praised the team’s performance, stating, “I thought the guys executed really well.”

The scoring began with Ross Colton‘s goal at 3:39 of the first period. He capitalized on a loose puck, firing a snap shot to give the Avalanche an early lead. Nathan MacKinnon followed with a power-play goal at 19:07, making it 2-0.

In the second period, Colorado scored three goals in just 1:16. Sam Malinski netted the third goal at 3:44, Josh Manson added another at 4:51, and Joel Kiviranta scored moments later to make it 5-0.

“We got waxed. They’re a great hockey team,” said Sharks forward discussing the game. Yaroslav Askarov started in goal for San Jose but was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. His replacement, Alex Nedeljkovic, faced a goal immediately from Kiviranta.

Artturi Lehkonen capped the scoring for Colorado, netting the final goal at 16:15 of the third period. With this win, MacKinnon passed 669 assists, moving him to second place in Avalanche/Nordiques history.

The Avalanche also set a franchise record for most home wins against the Sharks, winning their 12th straight game at home against San Jose. They look to maintain their momentum when they face Minnesota next.