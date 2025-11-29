Sports
Avalanche Extend Winning Streak to 10 with 6-0 Win Over Sharks
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continued their impressive run with a 6-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night at Ball Arena, extending their winning streak to 10 games.
Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves for his second consecutive shutout, as the Avalanche recorded their third shutout in a row. “Tonight, we were great. They did a heck of a job limiting chances and burying theirs,” Blackwood said. “It makes me want to go to war for them.”
Colorado, now 17-1-5 on the season, also pushed their point streak to 14 games, with a record of 12-0-2 during this stretch. Coach Jared Bednar praised the team’s performance, stating, “I thought the guys executed really well.”
The scoring began with Ross Colton‘s goal at 3:39 of the first period. He capitalized on a loose puck, firing a snap shot to give the Avalanche an early lead. Nathan MacKinnon followed with a power-play goal at 19:07, making it 2-0.
In the second period, Colorado scored three goals in just 1:16. Sam Malinski netted the third goal at 3:44, Josh Manson added another at 4:51, and Joel Kiviranta scored moments later to make it 5-0.
“We got waxed. They’re a great hockey team,” said Sharks forward discussing the game. Yaroslav Askarov started in goal for San Jose but was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. His replacement, Alex Nedeljkovic, faced a goal immediately from Kiviranta.
Artturi Lehkonen capped the scoring for Colorado, netting the final goal at 16:15 of the third period. With this win, MacKinnon passed 669 assists, moving him to second place in Avalanche/Nordiques history.
The Avalanche also set a franchise record for most home wins against the Sharks, winning their 12th straight game at home against San Jose. They look to maintain their momentum when they face Minnesota next.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63