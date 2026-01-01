Avalanche Face Blues on New Year’s Eve at Ball Arena

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche come into the game ranked first in the Western Conference with an impressive record of 29-2-7, and have not lost in their last eight games. The Blues, however, aim to disrupt Colorado‘s winning streak as they sit 13th in the conference with a record of 15-17-8.

This matchup comes as a pivotal moment for the Blues, who are looking to assert themselves before entering the new year. St. Louis has shown promise in recent meetings, winning three out of their last four games against Colorado. Robert Thomas led the Blues last season against the Avalanche with six assists and seven points in their four games together.

Captain Brayden Schenn is experiencing a strong campaign, extending his goal streak to two games after scoring against Buffalo. He recently achieved his 700th career NHL point. Schenn’s consistency is marked by his active streak of 286 consecutive games played.

On the other side, Nathan MacKinnon is the driving force for the Avalanche, leading with 66 points, which includes 32 goals and 34 assists. MacKinnon has surged recently with eight points over his last five games. The Avalanche also boast a formidable goaltending duo in Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood, who rank high among NHL netminders.

As the teams prepare for battle, fans can expect a competitive atmosphere. With a puck line favoring Colorado at -135 and a total set at 6.5, betting markets indicate a strong belief in the Avalanche’s continued dominance.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be streamed through the Blues app or on 101 ESPN.