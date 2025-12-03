Sports
Avalanche Goalie Scott Wedgewood Exits Game with Injury
DENVER, Colorado — Scott Wedgewood left Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks midway through the second period due to an upper-body injury. The game was tied at 1-1 when Wedgewood made the exit during a television timeout, prompting Mackenzie Blackwood to take over as goalie.
Wedgewood faced 11 shots, making 10 saves before heading to the locker room. Following his departure, Colorado scored two goals within the last seven minutes of the second period, securing a 3-1 lead going into the intermission.
It remains unclear how Wedgewood sustained the injury. The 33-year-old goaltender was recently having a standout season, posting a 2.08 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 18 games, which ranks him among the league leaders.
Wedgewood had been considered a candidate for Canada’s Olympic roster ahead of the 2026 Games. His performance with the Avalanche has drawn attention from Team Canada, especially since he signed a new one-year, $2.5 million contract that starts next season.
Mackenzie Blackwood, now starting for the Avalanche, has also been performing well, presenting a solid backup option for the team. With a four-game road trip beginning Thursday against the New York Islanders, the team is hopeful that Wedgewood’s absence will not be long-term.
Wedgewood’s remarkable record of 13-1-3 this season has heightened interest in his future with the Avalanche and his potential role with Team Canada.
