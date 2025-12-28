Avalanche and Golden Knights Face Off at T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV – The Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) will face the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, with both teams looking to make a strong statement.

The Avalanche have been on a roll, winning their last six games, including a recent 1-0 victory over the Utah Mammoth. Scott Wedgewood was dominant in goal, stopping 32 shots to secure another win for Colorado.

Vegas, on the other hand, is coming off a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. Despite that impressive performance, the Golden Knights have struggled in their last few contests with a record of just 1-2-1 in their past four games.

Key players to watch include Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche, who has tallied 30 goals and 31 assists this season, and Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights, with 12 goals and 29 assists in 31 games.

The game is expected to be tightly contested. Experts recommend taking the Avalanche on the moneyline at -150, given their strong offensive and defensive record this season.

As the Colorado Avalanche continue to lead the league in multiple categories including points and goals, they will look to maintain their winning streak. The matchup promises excitement as both teams vie for crucial points in the standings.

With Wedgewood projected to start again for Colorado and Eichel showing form for Vegas, fans can expect an energetic showdown at T-Mobile Arena.