Avalanche Prepare for Showdown Against Golden Knights Amid Player Developments

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Colorado Avalanche are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night as they continue their strong performance this season. The Avalanche have been rolling, thanks in part to several key players, but they also reflect on former stars who have contributed to the team’s success.

One notable transaction occurred at last season’s trade deadline when the Avalanche acquired Ryan Lindgren from the New York Rangers. Lindgren had a modest impact during his time with Colorado, recording two goals and one assist over 18 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he added three assists across seven games against the Dallas Stars.

Since leaving Colorado, Lindgren signed a four-year, $18 million deal with the Seattle Kraken. Currently, he has played 35 games, scoring one goal and registering five points while averaging over 16 minutes of ice time, contributing significantly to Seattle’s defensive lineup.

On the flip side, the Avalanche also brought in Jimmy Vesey and Hank Kempf in the trade with the Rangers. While Vesey did not contribute much during his stint with Colorado and has since joined the KHL, Kempf remains with the Colorado Eagles and is awaiting an NHL contract as his rights expire this summer.

Also part of last season’s trades was the deal involving Charlie Coyle and Casey Mittelstadt. The Avalanche managed to move Mittelstadt, who didn’t fit with the team, acquiring a 2026 fifth-round draft pick in return. Coyle performed well in Colorado, contributing two goals and 13 points in 19 regular-season games, yet was later traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for cap space.

Meanwhile, Mittelstadt has struggled in Boston, and the Bruins are still working on his trade options. Coyle has found success with Columbus, scoring five goals and 22 points this season, which has helped strengthen the Blue Jackets’ lineup.

One of the promising pieces from these trades has been Gavin Brindley, who has exceeded expectations since being included in the Coyle deal. Despite a recent injury, Brindley has showcased resilience and determination in his play.

With the Avalanche’s focus on maintaining their momentum as they prepare to clash with the Golden Knights, the recent developments highlight the club’s ongoing commitment to building a competitive roster. Coach Jared Bednar remains dedicated to ensuring the team remains prepared for the challenges ahead.