Avatar: Fire and Ash Set for Strong Box Office Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated sci-fi film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is gearing up for its release with promising box office projections. Three weekends ahead of its official debut on Dec. 19, the film is expected to earn between $100 million and $130 million in its opening weekend, with an optimistic estimate as high as $110 million.

Strong interest is evident among audiences, particularly among male viewers, as Avatar: Fire and Ash is characterized as a four-quadrant film. However, it is slightly trailing behind the first choice tracking numbers of its predecessor, Avatar: Way of Water, which launched to a $134.1 million opening. In contrast to many Marvel properties, Avatar films are deemed essential viewing, as fans actively seek upscale viewing experiences like 3D and IMAX screenings, with no need for hasty exit due to Easter Eggs.

Comparing the upcoming release to prior films, Avatar: Way of Water was projected to open between $150 million and $175 million but ultimately earned $134 million. The factors affecting its box office results are still being debated, particularly as it competed against Spider-Man: No Way Home during the previous holiday season.

Avatar: Way of Water eventually grossed $688.4 million domestically, mainly due to its remarkable staying power at the box office. Its global ticket sales reached $2.34 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

James Cameron has not committed to filming a fourth Avatar installment until the success of Fire and Ash is established, as previous films have been costly to produce. The original Avatar stands out with a staggering 10x multiple on its $77 million opening, totaling $785.2 million domestically, contributing to a franchise total of $5.26 billion from the first two films.

As of late November 2025, the overall domestic box office revenue for the year is estimated at $7.48 billion, which is a 3% increase from the same period last year. The forthcoming release of other films, such as Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good, are expected to further boost box office numbers.