Business
Avelo Airlines to Cease Operations at Burbank Amid Competition and Financial Issues
BURBANK, Calif. – Avelo Airlines announced it will end its operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport effective December 2, citing financial challenges and increased competition as primary reasons for the decision. The ultra-low-cost airline, which recently faced backlash for its deportation flights for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), stated that this controversy did not influence its choice to exit Burbank.
“We believe the continuation of service from BUR in the current operating environment will not deliver adequate financial returns,” said Courtney Goff, spokesperson for Avelo Airlines. The company plans to reduce its Burbank fleet to one aircraft before fully closing the base.
Avelo is shifting its resources to focus on its East Coast operations, where officials claim there are more opportunities for sustainable growth. Earlier, Avelo shut down its Bay Area hub at Sonoma County’s Charles M. Schulz Airport, also due to profitability concerns.
In April, Avelo captured headlines after announcing a contract with ICE to conduct deportation flights across the country. The initial flight under this contract took off from Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona, triggering protests and calls for a boycott from various grassroots organizations.
Matthew Boulay, a member of the Stop Avelo Coalition, stated that the airline’s recent cuts reflect both a flawed business model and increasing public pushback against its controversial contracts. “Avelo continues to be a poorly financed, poorly managed company,” he said.
As part of its decision, Avelo will transfer aircraft from its Burbank operations to boost its East Coast services. The airline has emphasized that its operational changes are independent of the turmoil surrounding its ICE contract.
The announcement has raised concerns among local city officials and businesses that have relied on Avelo’s service. While some see this as a setback, others view it as an opportunity to attract new airlines to the region, which have previously generated significant economic activity.
Travel Salem officials noted that Avelo’s departure is frustrating but emphasized the importance of continuing to seek other air service options for economic growth in the area.
