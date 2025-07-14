Avelo Airlines Exits Sonoma County Airport Amid West Coast Operations Changes

Santa Rosa, California — Avelo Airlines announced it will stop operating at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, effective August 11, 2025. The decision follows the airline’s plan to close its base operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport later this year.

Madison Glassman, a spokesperson for Avelo, emphasized that the change is not related to Sonoma County specifically. “Avelo’s West Coast operations have not produced the results necessary to continue our presence there,” she stated.

As part of the transition, Avelo will reduce its number of aircraft operating from Burbank from two to one by August 12, with complete exit scheduled for December 2. Previously, Avelo maintained five flights from Sonoma to various destinations, including Burbank and Las Vegas, after closing its base at the airport on May 1.

The airline’s exit from Sonoma County marks a significant shift in its operational strategy and reflects broader challenges in maintaining profitability on the West Coast. The Business Journal has reached out for comments from Jon Stout, Airport Manager, but there has been no response as of yet.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.