Business
Avelo Airlines Exits Sonoma County Airport Amid West Coast Operations Changes
Santa Rosa, California — Avelo Airlines announced it will stop operating at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, effective August 11, 2025. The decision follows the airline’s plan to close its base operations at Hollywood Burbank Airport later this year.
Madison Glassman, a spokesperson for Avelo, emphasized that the change is not related to Sonoma County specifically. “Avelo’s West Coast operations have not produced the results necessary to continue our presence there,” she stated.
As part of the transition, Avelo will reduce its number of aircraft operating from Burbank from two to one by August 12, with complete exit scheduled for December 2. Previously, Avelo maintained five flights from Sonoma to various destinations, including Burbank and Las Vegas, after closing its base at the airport on May 1.
The airline’s exit from Sonoma County marks a significant shift in its operational strategy and reflects broader challenges in maintaining profitability on the West Coast. The Business Journal has reached out for comments from Jon Stout, Airport Manager, but there has been no response as of yet.
This story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected